Trapped Climbers Rescued Near Cirque of Towers Over Weekend

PINEDALE — Tip Top Search and Rescue assisted in the extraction of two trapped climbers after call comes into the Sublette County Sheriff’s Department dispatch over the weekend.

At about midnight on Saturday, SCSO Dispatch received a call from a couple of climbers that were stranded on the Northwest face of Wolf’s Head Peak in the Cirque of the Towers.

The climbers were stuck on the mountain just short of 12,200 feet. Their rappelling rope had become stuck in the rocks after earlier climbing the East side route.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The climbers reported they had supplies to spend the night on the three-foot ledge they were on, but would need assistance in the morning.

At dawn on Sunday, Tip Top Search and Rescue sent a Short Haul team to the area with the use of the helicopter. Arrangements were made to make a drop of additional rappel rope, a team radio, water, and extra food as the stranded male was a Type 1 diabetic.

The man and woman felt they were in good enough condition to self-evacuate with the supplies given. TTSAR’s Short Haul team landed in a nearby meadow to wait and monitor their decent if they needed further assistance.

Over the next couple of hours, the two had become disoriented and struggled to continue the self-evacuation.

They had lost a bag with personal gear and medical supplies to care for the man’s diabetic needs. His medical condition was beginning to worsen and his climbing partner knew they needed help.

The female party was able to communicate with the awaiting search and rescue team and plans were made for an extraction site.

The Short Haul team rigged the helicopter and despite high swirling winds on the cliff face, successfully brought both members off the mountain to the meadow below via short haul.

The helicopter subsequently flew all parties to the Pinedale Ralph Wenz Airport where Sublette EMS awaited to evaluate both climbers.

The male was taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic for further care.