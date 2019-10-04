Travel and Tourism Announces Fourth Quarter R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board is pleased to announce the Fourth Quarter 2019 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners:

Letty Jewkes – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Alicia Nieto – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Glen Wood – Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River

Anna Villegas – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Wendy Martinez – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Maribel Juarez – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Esperanza Martinez – Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs

Christina Pena – Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Rock Springs

Irma Tejada – Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Rock Springs

Patricia Reynoso – Quality Inn, Rock Springs

Xiomara Beltran – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Rock Springs

Delia Luna – Homewood Suites by Hilton, Rock Springs

Jacquelina Iniguez – Hampton Inn, Rock Springs

The award winners were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs on Thursday, September 19th. “The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT.

Letty Jewkes

Colleen Murphy, Hampton Inn & Suites Green River, selected Letty Jewkes from my Front Desk team for several reasons. Letty has worked at the hotel since it opened and has always handled the day shift during the week like no one else. She handles her daily to-do list along with what seems like hundreds phone calls, guest problems, early check-ins and much more.

Letty brings a lot of knowledge to our team that can only come from the long time experience she has at the hotel. She is pleasant with the guests and often helps them find things to do in town or in the area. She goes out of her way to meet guest requests. We often get reviews praising Letty’s customer service.

Letty is also willing to work extra shifts or give up her weekends to help cover shifts when her co-workers have time off. She is great at catching and fixing mistakes that may have been made. Letty is a valuable member of our team and I am glad to have her.

Alicia Nieto

Mariana Ferrer, Hampton Inn & Suites Green River, selected Alicia Nieto because she is a valued member of our housekeeping department. She is a master at doing laundry and always has us caught up, even on the busiest days. She is willing to come in on her days off, and on graveyard shifts in order to keep our laundry from getting backed up. Alicia is also willing to help with other things even if she hasn’t been asked.

She often takes notice to our public areas and will clean them if she knows we don’t have someone to do it that day. She regularly cleans the employee break room without a comment, and she will clean rooms on extra busy days. She is a great asset to our team, and we are lucky to have her.

Glen Wood

Quine Phillips, Hampton Inn & Suites Green River, selected Glen Wood from the Maintenance department, for Productivity. If you have ever had the chance to shake hands with Glen, then you would know exactly who he is. They do not make sleeves tough enough to hang that man’s heart. When it comes to being on time for his shift you can set your watch to him.

Getting the job done has never been and issue for Glen, even when it is out of his comfort zone. Show him once how to do anything and he’s got it. Glen is always cheerful and respectful to guests and fellow team members. Glen communicates well by sharing his ideas and concerns on a regular basis. No matter the weather outside or the struggles of his job or daily life, you can always count on Glen to get the job done.

Anna Villegas

Maggie Krause, Clarion Hotel, selected Anna Villegas.

“Anna is by far the best of the best! She is amazing to work for; everyone enjoys coming to work for Anna. There are never any complaints from guests regarding the cleanliness of our rooms. I personally have never met someone so dedicated to making sure every last spot in every single room is cleaned to perfection.

There have been times during the summer months when we are busy, that I have seen her still working at the hotel until 9:30 pm because she will not go home until all the work is done and to extremely high standards. She has a family at home but has never let that get in the way of her working 6 to 7 days a week and sometimes very long hours in a day.

She will go above and beyond to make sure her employees are happy, and they get all the days of they request, or if they need to leave early for some reason, she will do whatever it takes to accommodate her employees. She makes them feel desired and lets them know their needs are important to her.

When the inspector comes to our hotel we are always eager to receive our scores regarding the cleanliness of our rooms and the rest of the entire building because we are confident that we will get a high score in that department no matter what as long as Anna is in charge. That has proved to be true since Anna has worked for us. Any company would be so very lucky to have Anna work for them, which is why we are beyond proud to have her and will do whatever necessary to keep her!”

Wendy Martinez

Maggie Krause, Clarion Hotel, selected Wendy Martinez.

“You can tell that Wendy and Anna come from the same family because I would like to say the very same amazing things about Wendy as I did for Anna. Wendy has a work ethic that is rare to find nowadays. She will complete her job and she will complete it at 100% effort no matter the cost of getting it done. If she must be at work from 8:00 am to 9:30 pm then you can guarantee she will be there. There are times she has come back to work after working a 10-hour shift to complete something that got overlooked.

She shows up in minutes and has a smile on her face and gets the work done at 100%. I feel like these girls that run the show in our back of the house don’t receive enough credit for what they do, so I am thrilled to be able to nominate them for this award. I have told Wendy personally how much I appreciate the time, effort and dedication she puts into her job, bit I wish she heard it form more people.

She is nothing but a pleasure to work with. I don’t know if Wendy has a “bad Mood” if she does, she has never shown it in the workplace. She is always the one willing to work the least desired shift (weekends, holidays) and she shows up so happy and willing to be at work, it becomes contagious. I can’t be upset about having to work a holiday or a weekend if Wendy is here and in such good spirits.

So, I have noticed that just because of her great spirits it spreads around our crew and creates a very good vibe for the workplace. Her expectations for the cleanliness of our rooms are the highest that you can get. We get compliment after compliment on how clean our rooms are. Our review scores and inspection scores are always top notch and that is due to the expectations Wendy has for her employees.

She makes them do their job and will settle for nothing less then 100%, but she makes them want to give that 100%. She would never ask them to do something she wouldn’t do herself, and if you work for Wendy you want to giver her back the same kind of treatment, she gives to you. So, it creates a great working relationship between her and all her employees.”

Maribel Juarez

Anna Villegas, Clarion Hotel, selected Maribel Juarez. Maribel is best known as “Roadrunner”. Maribel always goes the extra mile to make our guests satisfied. She is that one person we can always count on. She is willing to work her days off and fill in for other departments or anything that is asked of her. She is always ready for a challenge.

Esperanza Martinez

Anna Villegas, Clarion Hotel, selected Esperanza Martinez. Esperanza has been employed with us since 2015; longer than any other employee in her department, and that really means a lot to us as managers because lots of turn over makes things more difficult for everyone involved. So, when we have an employee that stays with us long term, we like for them to know how much that is appreciated.

She leaves her personal problems at the door and always has a smile on her face in the workplace. Any time a guest is in her presence she makes it a point to acknowledge them and make them feel welcome and at home in our hotel. She is welcome to clock out and leave when her work is done, but she won’t leave until everyone’s work is done or she has at least asked them if they need help before she goes.

She has had several surgeries over the years and every time her top priority is to get back to 100% health ASAP so she can return to work. I have had employees in the past that will just drag on the medical leave as long as possible and they don’t stop to think about how that effects their coworkers and supervisors. Her scheduled days off don’t even seem to mean anything anymore… seems like she works on her days off more often than she doesn’t.

She makes it known that she enjoys the time she spends at work and goes out of her way to smile at everyone. She does such a great job at whatever task she is assigned to do. In the past when she has had to take medical leave or take a few days off there are other employees that have actually noticed that she is not at work and hasn’t been for whatever length of time because they can tell her quality of work is not getting done.

Christina Pena

Tricia Green, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, selected Christina Pena. Christina has been irreplaceable the las few weeks, (and longer since her hire date actually), but the last few weeks she has had to do the work of 2 or 3 people and she has not only done it well, she has done it all with a smile.

Irma Tejada

Tricia Green, Holiday Inn Express and Suites, selected Irma Tejada. Irma is always willing to do anything we need her to do and always with a smile. She gets along with everyone at the hotel and greets every guest she meets.

Patricia Reynoso

Tricia Green, Quality Inn, selected Patricia Reynoso. Paty has recently stepped up to be a room checker and weekend head housekeeper. She is doing a great job. She has also recently learned how to re-caulk tubs and showers and is very good at it. She is a real asset to the hotel.

Xiomara Beltran

John Maple, Homewood Suites by Hilton, selected Xiomara Beltran – Housekeeping Supervisor, has been with the hotel for 7 years and does an outstanding job. She is very friendly with both her co-workers and the guests. Always willing to step up and help clean rooms when needed and take care of guest’s requests and needs. She is a true asset to the hotel and her team.

Delia Luna

John Maple, Homewood Suites by Hilton, selected Delia Luna – Housekeeping Supervisor, has been with the hotel for 4 years and does an outstanding job. She is a very hard worker who is always willing to help clean rooms, fill in for a fellow team member and gets along with all her team. Delia works with a smile and does whatever she can to make the guests happy and take care of their requests. We are very lucky to have her as part of our team.

Jacquilina Iniguez

Bridget Renteria, Hampton Inn Rock Springs, selected Jacquilina Iniguez. Jacquelina has worked at our Hampton Inn since May of 2016. During that time Jackie came in very quiet and ready to work. It has been an outstanding opportunity for me to able to watch her grow over the last three years. She is no longer quiet and reserved yet outgoing, a true team player and a very dedicated and valued employee.

She participates in all our daily huddles and helps get staff motivated and willing to listen. She truly helps complete our team and is a respected team member. If ever we need help, she is always willing to lend a hand. She trains all our new employees and leads them to represent our Timberline Culture.

Recognizing Outstanding Customer Service

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in tourism and hospitality industries that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.

Additionally, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism implemented a Summer2019 customer service program to recognize outstanding customer service efforts during the busiest time of year for hospitality employees. The general managers of all Sweetwater County lodging properties submit the names of those excelling at customer service and each month one name was drawn to receive a gift certificate to a local restaurant.

The three individuals that received gift certificates for outstanding customer service during the summer of 2019 included (right to left) Cindy Moore from the Quality Inn, Tammi Curtis from the Homewood Suites and Quinn Phillips from the Hampton Inn in Green River.