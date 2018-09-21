Travel & Tourism Announces 2018 Summer R.E.A.C.H. Award Winners

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board is pleased to announce the Summer 2018 R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitability) Award winners:

Aaron Maniscal Rodriguez – Homewood Suites Rock Springs

Andrea Root – Comfort Inn Rock Springs

Susana Salcedo – Hampton Inn Green River

Mariana Ferrier – Hampton Inn Green River

Marissa Dominguez – Holiday Inn Express Rock Springs

Tess Swift – Baymont Inn Rock Springs

Martin Chavez – Homewood Suites Rock Springs

Isaisa Duran – Hampton Inn & Suites in Rock Springs

Sara Bott – KOA Campground Rock Springs

Wanda Trujillo – Quality Inn Rock Springs

Dylan Lightner – Holiday Inn Rock Springs

David Schmidt – The Cozy Cottage Rock Springs

The nominees were recognized at an awards luncheon held at the Hampton Inn in Rock Springs, Wyoming on September 13th, 2018.

“During the month of May from 2008-2017, the Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board recognized outstanding customer service in our local lodging industry through the R.E.A.C.H. Awards Program. However, we recognized that the importance of these efforts truly warrants more consistent recognition.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Therefore, the quarterly R.E.A.C.H. awards luncheon was established in 2015 and has replaced the annual R.E.A.C.H. awards. These employees are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry!” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of SWCTT.



The Award Winners



Sara Bott

Alex & Jo Walker from the KOA Campground in Rock Springs nominated Sara Bott.

“Sara is creative, friendly, informative, welcoming, task oriented, a problem solver, efficient, talented, self reliant, and dependable.

“She is always willing to work. She stays busy without being told what to do. She organizes, cleans, and keeps our office and campground looking good. Customers praise her and go out of their way to make sure we know what she does for them. We are so grateful to have her as our employee.”



Martin Chavez

John Maple from Homewood Suites in Rock Springs nominated Martin Chavez.

“Martin leads the department with a great attitude; he is always smiling, and takes genuine concern for the hotel and its guests in all he does. Martin responds to all of the maintenance requests from guests with a caring attitude and wants to make sure that they are well taken care of.

“I can’t even count how many times he has sacrificed his family time by coming to the hotel at all hours of the night to take care of a maintenance issue. He is a truly dedicated and reliable employee.

“Martin has saved the hotel a lot of money over the years by fixing and replacing items rather than calling out a vendor to do it. Martin is a very essential part to our team of great employees at the Homewood Suites.”



Aaron Maniscal Rodriguez

John Maple from Homewood Suites in Rock Springs also nominated Aaron Maniscal Rodriguez.

“Aaron works directly with Martin and like Martin, is an outstanding employee who always has the guests expectations and concerns as a priority. In the almost two years I have been at the hotel, I have never seen Aaron unwilling to help a guest or a team member.

“Aaron never loses his “cool” when confronted by an unhappy guest or a tough situation. Aaron is as reliable and dedicated as they come, and is a very valuable member of our team. I can’t even remember a time that he has called in sick or missed a shift. He is the true definition of Homewood’s “OPOG” culture. (Outrageously pleasing our guests).”



Tess Swift

Karen Hudson from Baymont Inn in Rock Springs nominated Tess Swift.

“Tess works our 6AM to 2PM shift. She makes sure to speak to every guest that walks into our breakfast area and always has a smile. She is quick to go above and beyond to help guests on a daily basis. Tess is a team player and is always finding ways to improve our hotel.”



Andrea Root

Frances Chavez from Comfort Inn in Rock Springs nominated Andrea Root.

“Andi is self-motivated and willing to help anyone no matter how big or small the task is. She is always seen with a smile and bright attitude towards guests and her coworkers. Her drive to help others motivates everyone else in our team.

“She’s helped guests jump-start their vehicles to continue their trips and even offered to transport them. Andi has also paid close attention to food allergies for breakfast needs and gone out of her way to accommodate guests.”



David Schmidt

Deb Anselmi from The Cozy Cottage in Rock Springs nominated David Schmidt.

“David is a meticulous and thorough individual who is always pleasant and enjoyable to be around. He is aware of the community and the events that are happening. He is eager to share this information with guests and to inform them about our community overall.

“David is one of those people who truly supports hometown goodness and that there is a lot to offer in the city of Rock Springs. I’ve not ever heard anyone be as upbeat or eager to share some of our favorite hotspots or things to do.

“David not only works one fulltime position in another hotel where he has been employed for over two decades but has been a member of our motel before its inception. He saw through every phase of the upgrading and worked nights and days to ensure that The Cozy Cottage started up and operated in above average condition.

“He is passionate about the hotel/motel industry and over the past twenty something years developed a love for it. He is a spectacular human and employee.”



Dylan Lightner

Stacy Colvin from Holiday Inn in Rock Springs nominated Dylan Lightner.

“Dylan has been with our hotel a total of 3 years. Over the past 3 months he has taken on a different job role at our Front Desk. He has done our security, shuttle service, and night audit in the past as well.

“Dylan showed an interest in being at our Front Desk and learned! We all know how crazy summer can be and especially the afternoon shift. Dylan primarily works the 2pm-10pm shift and that’s when all the action happens with check-ins, walk-ins, various issues arise, happy guests, and unhappy too.

“He takes it all in stride, does what is needed, and always strives to make sure our guests are taken care of. Including addressing any problems that do arise. Dylan is a quick thinker, has became more outgoing, and has come out of his “shell” a great deal over these few months.

“Not to mention, he has also stepped up and volunteered to take some of the tasks off others in our hotel as we have had some employees move on to pursue other opportunities.

“He has also been the top enroller for the rewards program for 2 months in a row now! In my opinion, he has a great deal of patience and always provides new ideas to keep our guests satisfied and tries to do the same with our staff.”



Isaisa Duran

Bridget Renteria from Hampton Inn in Rock Springs nominated Isaisa Duran.

“Isaisa has been with us for over a year. He makes a connection with every guest he encounters. From talking about a game to a fishing trip, he always knows how to make that personal connection!

“We always receive several comments as to what an asset he is and how much our guests appreciate his hospitality.”



Mariana Ferrier

Eva Dallman and Colleen Murphy from Hampton Inn in Green River nominated Mariana Ferrier.

“Mariana has excellent Customer Service skills and is always willing to help with shift coverage and helping in other departments.”



Susana Salcedo

Eva Dallman and Colleen Murphy from the Hampton Inn in Green River also nominated Susana Salcedo.

“Susana is the hardest worker we have on our team. She is always up for any task given to her and is always positive.”



Wanda Trujillo

Trish Green from the Quality Inn in Rock Springs nominated Wanda Trujillo.

“Wanda has been with us a little over a year and has proven she is an asset to our staff. She is very friendly and gracious with our guests and coworkers. She goes out of her way to make sure that all of our guests are taken care of and happy with their stay.

“Wanda is anxious to learn new things and when told of a change or something not correct she makes sure that she understands and implements them quickly without question or pushback. Though this is her first time in hospitality, her enthusiasm and caring attitude have benefitted us all. We are glad to have Wanda on our team.”



Marissa Dominguez

Trish Green from Holiday Inn Express in Rock Springs nominated Marissa Dominguez.

“Marissa has been a member of our team for almost 2 years. She is a hard worker and usually covers shifts when needed or asked. She knows all 3 shifts and is willing to work whenever needed. She has really stepped up lately and is now our Loyalty Champion.

“Our guests love her and a lot of them will ask where she is when she is on a day off. Marissa is always willing to learn new things and takes on new challenges while helping her coworkers continue to grow themselves. Marissa truly enjoys her job and it shows in the way she presents herself to her guest and coworkers.”



Award Winners Serve as Champions for the Tourism Industry

The Quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry.