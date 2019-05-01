Two Local UW Students to Present Projects for the Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming students will present individual research projects noting the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the nation.

Students in the UW Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies course, titled “Radical Spirits,” will present final research projects from 1 to 4 pm Friday, May 10, at the American Heritage Center’s Wyoming Stock Growers Room. A reception will follow after the presentations from approximately 4 to 5 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Kylee Wylie of Rock Springs will present her research, “Laura X and Women’s Rights in the 1980s.” Arabella Mancini of Pinedale will present her project, “Wyoming Americanization through Grace Hebard.”

Most Projects Focus on Suffrage in Wyoming

The course, instructed by Tammy Heise, visiting assistant professor of American religions, focuses on religion’s role in supporting and in challenging expansions in women’s rights, especially political rights such as suffrage.

All of the student presentations include archival research conducted in the American Heritage Center.

“Most of the projects deal with major figures or events in Wyoming suffrage or the larger Rocky Mountain region,” Heise says. “A few deal with women’s rights in other ways.”

Presentation Schedule

The presentation schedule, listed by time, students, hometowns and project names, is:

1:05-2 pm:

Sarah Gomez, Colorado Springs, Colo., “Spirit Mediums, Celebrity, and Suffrage.”

Elise Verley, Laramie, “Sidekicks and Female Support in the Election of the First Female Governor (Nellie Tayloe Ross).”

Andrea Hastings-Arrollo, Laramie, “Nellie Tayloe Ross — An Exploration of Gender in Politics.”

Claire Reyburn, Superior, Colo., “Christian Science, Death, and the Legality of Mary Baker Eddy’s Practices.”

Arabella Mancini, Pinedale, “Wyoming Americanization through Grace Hebard.”

Korah Lombardi, Laramie, “Romance and Courting in the West.”

Sabrina Romero, Cheyenne, “Esther H. Morris: Giving Woman the Vote.”

2-3 pm:

Hannah Goldberg, Laramie, “Jews in the West.”

Tyler Duncil, Cheyenne, “The Great Indignation and Mormon Suffrage.”

Kaitlyn Emerson, Cheyenne, “Material Culture and Women’s Rights.”

Hannah Toelle, Cheyenne, “The Life of Grace Raymond Hebard.”

Brian Bessey, Casper, “Esther Hobart Morris: Life, Liberty and Legacy.”

Kylee Wylie, Rock Springs, “Laura X and Women’s Rights in the 1980s.”

MaKayla Garnica, Casper, “Nellie Tayloe Ross: 100 Years of Inspiring Change.”

3-4 pm: