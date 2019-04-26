UP Cancels Trip; Historic Steam Engines to Visit Rock Springs in May

ROCK SPRINGS– The initital trip for Union Pacific’s historic steam engines, which were set to visit Rock Springs this weekend, has been canceled.

The steam engines will now arrive in Rock Springs on May 5 and will leave May 6. Both engines, along with the traveling museum, will also be in Rock Springs May 14 and 15.

Union Pacific’s historic steam locomotives, Big Boy No. 4014 and Living Legend No. 844, are touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

Below is the current schedule for the historic steam engines.

Both engines will arrive in Rock Springs, Sunday, May 5 by 11:15 am and will leave Rock Springs by 4 am on May 6.

The No. 844 and No. 4014, along with the traveling museum, will arrive in Rock Springs, May 13 at 12:45 pm. They will be on display in Rock Springs, May 14-May 15, 9 am to 3 pm. They leave Rock Springs on May 16 by 8 am. This is the only stop for the museum in Wyoming!

Traveling Museum: Experience the Union Pacific

The traveling museum is a new learning experience which takes place inside a “museum car” which used to be a baggage car.

The Experience the Union Pacific Rail Car is a brand new, multi-media walk-through exhibition that provides a glimpse at the past while telling the story of modern-day railroading. Through sound, images and interactive technology, rail fans will see how Union Pacific is building America in their communities and throughout the world.

After entering the converted baggage car, patrons will first learn about the investment, hard work and know-how that went into building the transcontinental railroad.

Moving forward along one wall they’ll learn about the evolution of the locomotive, beginning with the world famous UP No. 119 and leading to the modern-day diesel powerhouses. On the opposite wall, rail fans will trace how fresh apples are delivered from California and Washington to New York, and learn about every aspect of rail operations and innovation along the way.

Next, exciting interactive technology will show how Union Pacific is using lasers, cameras and other detection devices to accurately inspect moving rail cars and railroad track. Folks will be able to test their skills to see how they would measure up as rail car inspectors.

Before they leave, exhibition-goers will be able to show us how they connect to the railroad using high-tech thermal reactive tiles. A final display celebrates the history of our Passenger Heritage Fleet through vintage photos.

Enjoy More Trains at the Rock Springs Historical Museum

The Rock Springs Historical Museum will be showcasing their collection of antique toy trains through the month of May to partake in the 150th celebration of the transcontinental railroad.