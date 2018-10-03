UPDATE: Roosevelt Fire 85% Contained as of This Morning

PINEDALE — As of 7:30 Wednesday morning, the Roosevelt Fire burning in the Hoback Canyon area has been 85% contained, according to officials with the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.

The acreage burned still stands at 61,511. But according the SCSO Public Information Officer Travis Bingham, rains throughout the afternoon and evening contributed to the containment efforts.

Authorities report that evacuation zones will be changing again around 10 a.m. today.

All zones on the map are cleared, and all areas are back in the “READY” stage. The “READY” stage is the normal stage alerting everyone to be prepared all the time.

This means everyone should have a plan to evacuate should the need arise and be prepared to do so.

SweetwaterNOW will provide updates as they become available. Updates can also be found on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and the Sublette County Emergency Management websites.