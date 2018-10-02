UPDATE: Roosevelt Fire Crews Save 83 Homes in Sublette County

PINEDALE — The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and the the Roosevelt Fire impact Crew report that 83 homes have been saved in the Hoback Canyon region despite the blaze that has burned more than 61,000 acres and claimed 49 homes.

Crews on the ground continued damage assessments this morning and have been running water, food and other supplies to families that remain in the area, according to SCSO Public Information Office Travis Bingham.

The good news this morning is that the fire is over 65% contained, and officials believe it will be completely out by early next week. Firefighters have been battling the blaze for 18 days beginning September 15.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Authorities have determined the fire was started by a campfire left over that wasn’t completely extinguished. Many of the areas have been downgraded to “READY” as families begin to assess damage to their properties.

Fire officials did a controlled RESIDENT-ONLY entry yesterday afternoon for most of the ranches in the Hoback. There is a section deemed “not safe”yet,” but the majority of residents were allowed in to assess their properties themselves.

SweetwaterNOW will continue to provide updates on the Roosevelt Fire as they become available. Updates will also be posted on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office website and the Sublette County Emergency Management Pages.