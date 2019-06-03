URA Announces Volunteer of the Month: Makayla Kramer

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Makayla Kramer as the volunteer of the month for May.

Makayla is a senior at Rock Springs High School. When she is not volunteering, she dedicates her time as a band member, playing the clarinet.

She is the daughter of Richard and Marlene Kramer. She has been helping us weekly and plans to continue throughout the summer.

Makayla hopes others will help the community by becoming volunteers.

“If you hear of any volunteer opportunities, go for it,” she said. “It is a fulfilling position.”

She added, “I just wanted to give back to my community. I also thought this would prepare me for whatever kind of work I will do while I’m in college.”