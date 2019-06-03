URA Announces Volunteer of the Month: Makayla Kramer

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Makayla Kramer as the volunteer of the month for May.
Makayla is a senior at Rock Springs High School. When she is not volunteering, she dedicates her time as a band member, playing the clarinet.
She is the daughter of Richard and Marlene Kramer. She has been helping us weekly and plans to continue throughout the summer.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Makayla hopes others will help the community by becoming volunteers.
“If you hear of any volunteer opportunities, go for it,” she said. “It is a fulfilling position.”
She added, “I just wanted to give back to my community. I also thought this would prepare me for whatever kind of work I will do while I’m in college.”