UW at Air Force Football Game to be Broadcast on Facebook

LARAMIE– The Wyoming Cowboys will be one of eight Mountain West Conference teams to be featured in football games to air on Facebook in 2019.

Wyoming’s 2019 regular-season finale at Air Force on Saturday, November 30 will be broadcast on Facebook. That game will kick off at Noon, M.T., from Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy campus.

Through a partnership with Stadium, the Mountain West will have seven games air exclusively on Facebook. This is the third consecutive year the Conference and Stadium have partnered with Facebook.

The seven-game package features four non-conference contests and three conference matchups. The other games featured in 2019 will be: Aug. 31, Weber State at San Diego State; Sept. 7, Stony Brook at Utah State and Arkansas State at UNLV; Sept. 21, Sacramento State at Fresno State; Oct. 19, San Diego State at San Jose State; and on Nov. 30 in addition to the Wyoming at Air Force game a second game that day featuring Utah State at New Mexico will also air on Facebook.

The Wyoming-Air Force game will be the regular-season finale for both teams, who will be meeting for the 58th time in the two schools’ histories. It will also mark the 40th consecutive season the two conference rivals will meet.

The series between the Cowboys and Falcons is one of the closest in the two schools’ histories. Following Wyoming’s 35-27 win last year in Laramie, the overall series has Wyoming with 26 wins, Air Force with 28, and there have been three ties. The Mountain West series between the two teams is tied at 10-10.

2019 Season Kicks Off Aug. 31 with First-Time Event vs. Missouri

Wyoming will kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when UW will host the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. That game is scheduled for 5:30 pm, M.T. It marks only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC team. The first SEC team to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was Ole Miss in 2004. Wyoming defeated the Rebels in that game, 37-32.

A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is being planned for Wyoming’s season opener versus Missouri. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.

Fans may access more information on tickets and t-shirts for the “Stripe Out” by going to: GoWyo.com/StripeOut.