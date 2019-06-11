UW’s China Jude to Head Minority Opportunities Athletic Association

ORLANDO, Florida — The Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) will have a change of leadership as China Jude, Senior Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at the University of Wyoming will serve as President through the 2021 membership year. Jude will serve as President of MOAA while continuing in her role as Senior Associate A.D. and SWA at Wyoming, which is a position she began on Feb. 1, 2018.

“MOAA would not have moved forward as it did without the great leadership of the Past Presidents (Clint Bryant, Sean Frazier, Dr. Sharon Beverly, and Mario Moccia),” stated Jude. “President Peggy Davis joins the list of these high-level visionaries. I want to thank her for her service in leading MOAA to the next level. I look forward to working with the talented NACDA staff, MOAA Executive Director, Stan Johnson, incoming VP Ed Scott and the entire Board of Directors in creating innovative strategies to grow the organization; making MOAA the premier advocate for ethnic minority leaders in the industry.”

Jude, is joined by Vice President Ed Scott, director of athletics at Morgan State University; and incoming At-Large Committee members Renae Myles, senior associate AD for internal operations and SWA at Winthrop University and Tim Wise, senior associate AD/facilities and event operations at the University of Miami. Stan Johnson, president of Stan Johnson & Associates, continues to serve on the Executive Committee as MOAA’s executive director.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In May, MOAA welcomed five new Board members: Omar Banks, executive associate AD at Virginia Tech; Michael Bazemore, assistant director of academic and membership affairs at the NCAA; Nancy Lake, associate AD for compliance/SWA at Shaw University; Marcus Manning, director of athletics and recreation at Centenary College and Jim Sarra, director of athletics at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Those five individuals will join, Kiki Barnes, athletics director at Dillard University; Preston Beverly, assistant AD at Richard Bland College; Carlyle Carter, executive director & CEO/President of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA); Dena Freeman-Patton, deputy AD, California State University Bakersfield; Jason Horn, assistant VP for student affairs, Xavier University of Louisiana; Darryl Pope, director of athletics at Baltimore City Community College; Shondell Reed, senior associate AD at the University of Washington; T.J. Shelton, senior associate athletics director at The Ohio State University; and Cheryl Wong, assistant commissioner at the Pac-12 Conference, who return for another term on the Executive Committee.

About the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association

Administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association promotes equitable employment opportunities for minorities in the athletics industry through the exchange of ideas, the creation of networking opportunities and the avocation of an increase in employment for minorities in athletics administration positions at all levels of the sports industry. The association also promotes cultivating a sports environment that supports the values necessary to accept aspiring professionals from all walks of life. For more information on the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association, please visit www.moaaweb.com.