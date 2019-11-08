Visit with Injury Prevention Resources at the Wyoming Home & Holiday Show this Weekend

Visit Injury Prevention Resources at the Wyoming Home & Holiday show this weekend, November 8-10, and learn about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.

We’ll be demonstrating how your seatbelt is your number one defense in a rollover.

Home & Holiday Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex Friday, November 8th from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 9th from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, November 10th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Rollovers are the most common form of crash in the state of Wyoming. Stop by while you’re out holiday shopping and let our rollover convincer show you just how important your seatbelt is! Kids are invited to try our desktop driving simulator as well.

Our goal is to make sure you’re home SAFE for the holidays. 🎁

