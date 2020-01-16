Warm Up at the Frostbite 5K & 10K or 1-Mile Family Fun Run

The annual Frostbite Family Fun Run/Walk is just around the corner!

Bundle up your family and participate in a 5K event, 10K event or 1-mile family fun run. Walk or run, the choice is yours!

Register early and SAVE $.

WHEN Saturday, Feb. 22nd

9:30 AM WHERE Expedition Island

475 South S. 2nd E Green River

Entry Fees $20 Adults 18 & up / Late Registration $30

$15 Youth 17 & under / Late Registration $25

1-Mile Family Fun Run-$10 children 12 and under (includes shirt)

Family Fun Run is FREE to all paying 5 & 10K Adults

Early Registration cutoff will be Friday, February 14th.

Onsite Registration Friday, February 21st from 4:00-8:00 PM at Expedition Island Pavilion. Runners who don’t preregister need to be there during these times. Late registration fees will apply and a shirt is not guaranteed.

*Pick up your race bag Friday, February 21st between 4 & 8 PM and be entered to win a unique raffle basket!

5K Course: Race will start at the Island Pavilion in Green River and enter the Greenbelt. It will continue toward the horse corrals. It will go around the circle and back to the pavilion.

10K Course: Race will start at the Island Pavilion in Green River and enter the Greenbelt. It will continue toward Stratton Meyers and the Bike Park. This is an out and back race. The turn around point will be marked in Edgewater Park.

1-Mile Family Fun Run begins at 10:30 AM

More Information

1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes will be awarded for each age division.

T-shirts provided to all participants that are pre-registered. (Late registrations are not guaranteed a shirt.)

The race will begin on Expedition Island in Green River, WY and then enter on to the Greenbelt Pathway. This is an out and back race for both the 5K and 10K.

For more information call (307) 872-0514

Register Online at www.runnercard.com

*No registrations on day of race.

