WHYoming: Dennis Freeman

How did you end up in Green River?

I grew up in Rock Springs, graduated from Rock Springs High School, and I attended the University of Wyoming where I got a degree in art. However, after I got out of college, I was offered a job through the university with a thing called the Wyoming Human Services Project. The Human Services Project put multi-disciplinary teams in impact communities. My big draw was that I lived in an impact community and had worked in the construction industry through college.

They put me in Wheatland, Wyoming. Initially I worked with senior citizens with a program called Green Thumb program. I was later given the job of being the project director. When I got out of that, I was looking for a way to stay in Wyoming. I did a brief stint in Baltimore, Maryland doing commercial art and then I came back to Wyoming. I wanted to stay in the state and do something useful.

A friend of mine, who is now a retired teacher and lives in St. George, Utah, called me up one day. He asked if I would come into his classroom, it was an elementary school, and do something with his kids with my cartoon art. I thought, what can I do that kids would like? So I had them give me an animal, and I’d draw something, then I’d have them give me another animal, and I’d add another animal part on it. So I had this big cartoon that was made up of all these different critters and then we would give it a name. The kids loved it and I liked that.

I liked the kids reaction to it and I started thinking about it at the time. I had already taken the LSAT and was thinking of going to law school, and then I changed my mind. So I went back to the University of Wyoming and got a teaching certificate to go with my art degree in spring of 1984. I did my student teaching here in Green River and then I took a job at Mountain View High School, and I was there from 1984 to 1990. I was the only art teacher in the building so I taught everything.

I was recruited to come to Green River High School in spring of 1990 and I joined the staff in the fall. I’ve been here ever since.

