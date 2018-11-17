WHYoming: Rick Lee

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
This week, I had a chance to talk with Rick Lee, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO. Rick started at the Chamber in June 2018, and he has been enjoying his time with the “awesome” Chamber staff and the people of Southwest Wyoming.
A Rock Springs native, born and raised, Rick can’t see himself living anywhere else. He truly loves this community and he loves state of Wyoming.
Rick, what do you enjoy most about working at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce?
I really enjoy working with an exceptional staff and with the high caliber of people who live and work in Southwest Wyoming.
What does the Chamber have going on right now?
I’ve learned that there is never really a down time for the Chamber. There is always positive activity and always good things happening.
We are excited about the Parade of Lights coming up on December 1st and are fortunate to have a good list of great sponsors and fun entries. Our theme is “The Polar Express” and we anticipate some fantastic creativity.
How did you end up in Rock Springs?
As they say, I am proudly born and raised. My family is generational; my father’s grandfather was one of the early mayors of Rock Springs and my mother’s grandmother danced with Butch Cassidy here.
We love our connection and feel so fortunate to be here. We are so proud of our large extended family and love to share in this heritage.
What is something unique about you?
I proposed to my wife before I even met her… long story.
What are some of your hobbies?
I love to support the Wyoming Cowboys (Go Pokes!), Denver Broncos, and the Boston Red Sox– Because my Dad does.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
It’s easy to appreciate the incredible people who live here.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
Know that you don’t know everything. Be teachable and listen. To paraphrase John Wayne don’t be “short on ears and long on mouth”.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
My house, with my family. That is where I am the most comfortable and the most happy. Boring, I know, but that defines me.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?
Ride a horse. Refer to the above John Wayne reference.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
I wouldn’t– I am a shy teetotaler. It would take a lot to get me to attempt such a thing.
If forced, I might try the greatest song ever– “He stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones, or “The Dance” by Garth Brooks.
In the privacy of a morning shower, I’m pretty good at “Play that Funky Music” by Wild Cherry.
How would your friends describe you?
Good question, but I’m afraid to ask…
What is one of your proudest accomplishments?
My children, their mother, and her grandchildren. Nothing else matters.
Left photo: Rick with wife Carma and his grandchildren Braxton and Madi Davidson. Middle photo: Rick dancing with his granddaughter Dixie Davidson. Right photo: Rick and Carma with grandchildren Bentley and Berkeley Shelley.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
George Strait, because the King makes everything look and sound great.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
To live in Wyoming means that you’ve reached the top-echelon, why would you want to descend? This really is the greatest place to live, and to work, and to be.
Left photo: Rick and Carma. Right photo: Rick with daughter, Jordyn and wife, Carma.
