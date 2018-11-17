WHYoming: Rick Lee

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to talk with Rick Lee, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO. Rick started at the Chamber in June 2018, and he has been enjoying his time with the “awesome” Chamber staff and the people of Southwest Wyoming.

A Rock Springs native, born and raised, Rick can’t see himself living anywhere else. He truly loves this community and he loves state of Wyoming.

