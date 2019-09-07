WHYoming: Terri Nations

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

For this week’s #WHYoming, I had a chance to sit down with Terri Nations, the Administrative Assistant for Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. Terri takes care of a lot of the day to day responsibilities such as answering calls, helping volunteers out, recruiting volunteers, and helping direct visitors around Downtown Rock Springs.

Born and raised in Rock Springs, there are few people you can meet who care more about this community than Terri. She is a proud native and she is beyond happy to be involved in the effort to make Downtown thrive.

Terri is also an animal lover who dedicates a lot of her time to volunteering for the Red Desert Humane Society. She spends part of every Saturday out there helping walk and care for the animals.

