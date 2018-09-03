Wildfire in the 3 Corners Area Estimated to Be Over 2,500 Acres in First 24 Hours

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a wildland fire shortly before midnight on Sunday evening in the Clay Basin area.

Upon arrival to the area Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian came upon a large wildland fire burning to the east of Highway 191 about 20 miles away behind Teepee Mountain in the area of the Utah State Line.

The wildfire was indeed burning just south of the Sweetwater County, Wyoming border on BLM lands about 2.5 miles south of the 3 Corners area where Wyoming, Utah and Colorado meet.

Sweetwater County Fire Department resources coordinated with and were advised by the Vernal Interagency Dispatch Center that the fire was estimated to be about 100 acres and Utah resources were arriving on scene to size up the fire and begin ordering the necessary resources.

Early the next morning several resources from the Sweetwater County Fire Department, the Rock Springs BLM and the Rock Springs City Fire Department all responded to the fire. There is a type 3 Incident Management organization overseeing the firefight supported by numerous ground and air resources.

As of mid-day Monday, Labor Day the fire is visible form Green River to Wamsutter at an estimated size of over 2,500 acres burning in various fuel types with unknown containment.

The cause is under investigation by the Uintah Basin BLM Office from Vernal Utah.