William “Bill” Edward Loisate (January 17, 1944 – October 17, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — William “Bill” Edward Loisate, 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the University of Utah following complications from a stroke, with his family by his side.

He was born on January 17, 1944 in Rock Springs, the son of the late Angelo and Mary Mendiola Loisate. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1962 graduate of the Rock Springs High School.

He was a United States Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He served from April of 1964 until April of 1968 and received an honorable discharge.

Bill was bartender at Giovale’s bar and then joined an electrician journeyman program and became a licensed Journeyman Electrican in 1976. He was employed at Western Wyoming Electric and was a Co-Owner of Delta Electric. He was later employed at Degerstrom Converters and retired in 2008. Upon retirement he became the maintenance man for Rock Springs National Bank.

He married Theresa Ferrero in Rock Springs, Wyoming on October 20, 1973.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community, Fraternal Order of the Eagles #151, BPO Elks Lodge #624, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, Western Wyoming Electric Local Union #322, 8th District Electrical Union, National Electrical Contractors Association, International Union of Operating Engineers, Operating Engineers Local #800, and the Wyoming Contractors Association.

He enjoyed working, watching and betting on sports, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Theresa; daughter Gina Davis and husband Terence, daughter Andrea Syvrud and husband J.J., son William “Billy” Loisate all of Rock Springs; three sisters Angela McMurray (Robert) of Eden Valley, Wyoming, Louise Mahoney of Hayward, California, and Anita Glenn (Bruce) of San Jose, California; one brother Pete Loisate of Blackfoot, Idaho; mother-in-law Norma Ferrero; brother-in-law John Ferrero (Greer), Rock Springs, Wyoming, brother-in-law Tom Micklich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three grandchildren Rayden Davis, T.J. Davis, and Annika Svyrud, all of Rock Springs; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters Pilar Loisate, Helen Platzer, Gloria Kincaid and Evelyn Micklich; three brothers Albert Loisate, Joseph Loisate and Fred Loisate; and several nephews and one niece.

The family requests that donations be made in William’s memory to the University of Utah Hospital Foundation, Development Office, 332 South 1400 E Suite #150, Salt Lake City, Utah 84112-0300 or the Red Desert Humane Society, 310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 551 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.