Wolves Basketball Falls to Trojans

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School boys and girls basketball teams both had a tough day on the court today, both teams falling to the Kelly Walsh Trojans.

The Lady Wolves lost 58-44, while the Wolves lost 64-52.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Varsity Girls



Green River 44 Kelly Walsh 58

The Lady Wolves kept the score close at the start of the game, trailing by just one point at the end of the first quarter, 12-11. The Lady Trojans pulled away in the second quarter, ending the first half 27-18. The Lady Wolves came out strong after the half, putting up 16 points and holding the Lady Trojans to just 7 points. Heading into the final quarter, the score was tied at 34-34. In the final quarter, the Lady Wolves lost some momentum, putting up 10 points, while the Lady Trojans added 24, bringing the final score to 58-44.





Varsity Boys



Green River 64 Kelly Walsh 52

The Wolves and the Trojans kept the score close in the first quarter, the Wolves trailing by just three as they head into the second quarter, 13-10. With a series of Wolves scoring and free throws, the game tied up at 25-25. Chase Stoeger put two frees pointers up with about one minute left in the half, and then put a lay up in to bring the score to 29-25 heading into the locker room. The Trojans came out strong in the second half, putting up 19 points in the third quarter, while the Wolves added 11 to their score. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Trojans led 44-40. The Trojans held on to their lead, putting up 20 more points in the final quarter, while the Wolves added 12, bringing the final score to 64-52.





Up Next

The Lady Wolves and Wolves will go on the road next week, taking on Riverton and Cody. They will play Riverton on Friday, February 8, and Cody on Saturday, February 9.

The varsity girls will take the court at 6 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. The varsity boys will play at 7:30 pm on Friday and 4:30 pm on Saturday.