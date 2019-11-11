Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Makes Donation to Local Youth Home

ROCK SPRINGS– April Dittman, chairman of the Junior Special Programs for the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, presented a $100 check to the local Youth Home on October 31.

David Thoren and Amber Everman accepted the check on behalf of the Youth home.

The Junior Special Programs of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs is our section that advocates for children and youth in an effort to make a difference in our community and world.

During October, the club focus their advocacy efforts on youth.

April Dittman spoke to the Woman’s Club general meeting on October 15 about her program called THRIVE Independent Living Program that has services for assisting youth and alumni who are or were in foster care or residential treatment, in becoming self-sufficient adults. Following the presentation the club voted to donate $100 to the Youth Home.