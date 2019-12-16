WWB Leads Packing of Over 55K Meals to be Donated to Local Food Banks

On December 7, 2019, Western Wyoming Beverages partnered up with The Pack Shack for their 3rd Annual Packing Out Hunger Event; bringing together the community and blowing us all away.

In just under two hours the WWB team and a group of 180 volunteers were able to pack a whopping 55, 299 meals to be donated to local food banks.

In Wyoming, 71,060 people don’t know where their next meal will come from, 23,960 of them being children. That’s 1-in-8 people and 1-in-6 children in Wyoming who struggle with food insecurity.

The team at Western Wyoming Beverages is working each year to change that statistic.

Packing Out Hunger

On December 7th, 2019 friends, families and community members of all ages gathered in assembly lines with the shared goal of packing 50,000 meals to donate locally.

A goal they smashed out of the park.





Along with the spirit of community, the packing was fueled by music, dancing and laughter.

In just 2 short hours, the goal was surpassed with an incredible 55,299 meals packed!

Check out the video below for an exciting look at all of the action! 👇

​ ​

Cans for Cans

The 2019 Packing out Hunger Event followed WWB’s 3rd Annual “Cans for Cans” Food Drive held on December 5th, 2019 where food donations at Rock Springs and Green River Smiths’ were matched with a free beverage as a way of saying thanks.

Cans for Cans is a fun event for our team to get out into the community and a great way for consumers to get rewarded for giving back to a worthwhile cause! At WWB, we’ve always been proud to give back to the community and that is something we do where the public can get involved and help. It’s eye opening to read the statistics regarding food shortages here in Wyoming. Our Cans for Cans event, paired with our employee Packing Out Hunger event, aim to help our neighbors in need. -Sean Valentine, CEO, Western Wyoming Beverages

In just 3 short hours, this year’s Cans for Cans Drive collected over 4,000 food items!

THANK YOU to everyone who contributed to these 2 wonderful events!!!

ABOUT WESTERN WYOMING BEVERAGES

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser and many other beverage products in Southwest Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 49 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has always been proud to give back to the communities they operate in, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County an Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships and partnerships. Western Wyoming Beverages’ Cans for Cans and Packing Out Hunger events are part of their WWB Supports campaign, which aims to continue and build upon their efforts to be the local beverage distributor of choice and ‘Deliver a Better Wyoming’.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.