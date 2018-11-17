You Don’t Want to Miss Bookcliff Sales’ Black Friday Sale!

Stop in Bookcliff Sales on Friday, November 23 and enjoy Black Friday sales you don’t want to miss!

From 7 AM – 1 PM ONLY!

SAVE

  • 10% Off Medical Scrubs
  • 10% Off Flame Resistant Clothing
  • Buy 2 Get 1 Free Carhartt K87 – All Colors
  • GCI Rockers (Freestyle or Roadtrip) –$44.99
  • 36″ Camp Chef LUX –$599.99 (List Price $939, limited to stock on hand.)
  • Levi’s 501 & 505 –$39.99

Plus savings on Camp Chef, Carhartt, Dickies, Nebo, Stocking Stuffers & more!

Bookcliff Sales, Inc.

2028 Sunset Dr. in Rock Springs

(307) 362-1917

