2018 Flaming Gorge Classic: Scores, Recaps, Photos and Updates

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 2018 Flaming Gorge Classic will be held in Rock Springs and Green River throughout the week/weekend. SweetwaterNOW will have coverage of the local teams with scores, short recaps, photos and any other updates related to the tournament in this post.

Feel free to view the schedules for both Rock Springs and Green River.

Check back often for updates.

Thursday, December 13:

Green River High School

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Varsity Girls

Green River 64 Pinedale 48

Green River 59 Bear Lake, Utah 41 The Lady Wolves started off strong, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, the Bear Lake Lady Bears only scoring 7. In the second quarter, the Lady Bears went on a 20-0 run to get their first lead of the game. The Lady Bears were up at halftime, 31-28. The Lady Wolves held the Lady Bears to just four points in the third quarter, heading into the fourth with a 38-35 lead. The Lady Wolves tacked on 21 more points in the fourth quarter to get the 59-41 win. Green River will take on the Lyman Lady Eagles Friday night at 6 pm.



Varsity Boys

Green River 63 Westside, Idaho 40 The Green River High School Wolves pulled off a big win over the Westside Pirates Thursday night. The Wolves led the game at the end of the first quarter, 16-11. They added 21 points in the second quarter, only allowing the Pirates six points, making the score 37-17 at halftime. The Wolves finished the third quarter with a 52-32 lead before adding 11 more points to the score in the fourth, earning a 63-40 win. Green River will face a tough challenger Friday night, as they take on Thunder Basin at 4:20 pm.



Rock Springs High School

Varsity Girls

Rock Springs 50 Lyman 65 The Rock Springs Lady Tigers came up short against the visiting Lyman Eagles. McKinley Bradshaw, a future Wyoming Cowgirl, and the rest of the Eagles, gave the Tigers issues during Thursday’s opening game. A nine point second quarter for the Tigers gave the Eagles a lead that would be supported by a strong 21 point third quarter by Lyman. Rock Springs struggled defensively and offensively couldn’t keep up with the Lyman buckets. Ultimately the lack of production by Rock Springs led to a 65-50 loss. Rock Springs will take on Rawlins Friday night at 4:20 p.m.





Varsity Boys