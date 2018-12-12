Outdoor Recreation Economy Continues to Grow Helping Wyoming Thrive

CHEYENNE — A recent study indicates that outdoor recreation, a major player in the Wyoming economy, accounted for 2.2 percent, or $412 billion of the nation’s current dollar GDP in 2016.

The report, by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a program within the U.S. Department of Commerce, also indicates that the outdoor recreation economy grew 1.7 percent in 2016, faster than the 1.6 percent growth for the overall U.S. Economy.

This analysis indicates that outdoor recreation is a viable driver within the U.S. Economy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In breaking down the statistics further, it was determined that the Outdoor Recreation Economy outpaced the U.S. Economy in Real Gross Output, 2.5% to 1.8%; Compensation, 4.3% to 2.7% and Employment 2.4% to 1.4.

A measure of sales associated with the outdoor recreation economy was broken down into several general categories: conventional core activities, such as bicycling, boating, hiking and hunting; supporting activities such as travel and tourism.

All categories are supported in the Cowboy State by the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office and are some of the more popular activities in the state.

To view the full report go to: https://www.bea.gov/system/ files/2018-09/orsa0918_0.pdf.

Join us on January 1st for our annual First Day Hikes! Find out which Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites are participating at http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/ pdf/FirstDayHikes2019.pdf.