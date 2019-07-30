Account Set Up for 5-Year Old Who Survived Car Accident That Claimed Mother’s Life

The family of Ashley Skorcz, who died in a car accident over the weekend, has set up a donation account for her daughter, Emma, who was life flighted to the University of Utah Hospital and is now recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, UT. The donation account will be used for costs incurred from the accident and also to help Emma in this tragic situation.

To donate, please contact Heather Dean at RSNB Bank. You can call at 307-362-8801 or drop by either location.