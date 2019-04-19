ANSWERED 2019 Easter Events

2019 Easter Events 🐰
Easter Sunday is almost here. Which means, there are eggs to hunted, candy to eat, Easter Bunny photos to take, Easter brunches to attend, and much more.
This week we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS who will be hosting Easter Events this weekend.
Here are some of this weekend’s hoppin’ events👇
- Experience Easter | Sunday, April 21 | 10am | First Assembly of God Rock Springs | 2191 Century Blvd, Rock Springs, WY | Music, drama, communion, & egg hunt for kids!
- People for Kids Easter Egg Hunt | Sunday, April 21 | 2pm | Downtown Superior (Main Street) | Baskets are supplied, all ages are welcome, plus games and raffles! For more info call Tonya at (307) 362-9122.
- Indoor Spring Market | Saturday, April 20 | 11am-4pm | Expedition Island in Green River | FREE admission, raffles, local vendors, demonstrations, and Easter Bunny photos by MJ Haug Photography!
- Easter Brunch at the Historic Outlaw Inn | Sunday, April 21 | 12-6pm | 1630 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY | Enjoy an Easter brunch, featuring the Easter Bunny, and live piano music with Joseph Depoyster.
- Annual Easter Carnival | TODAY, April 19 | 11am | Mission at Castle Rock in Green River | 1445 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY | Kids games, prizes, crafts, cupcake walk, and raffles!
- Young at Heart Eggs-Travaganza | TODAY, April 9 & Saturday, April 20 | TODAY 1-4pm & Saturday 9am-2pm | FREE ADMISSION | Young at Heart Center | 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY | Craft stations, games, prizes, and Easter Bunny photos.
- Easter Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 20 | 2pm | Sage View Care Center | 1325 Sage Street, Rock Springs WY
- City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 20 | Bunning Park in Rock Springs | Session 1 (ages 8-10) 10am, Session 2 (ages 5-7) 11:00am, Session 3 (ages 1-4) 12:00am
- Smith’s Easter Event | Saturday, April 20 | Breakfast & cookie decorating 8-10am | BBQ burger, chips, & drink 11am-3pm | Rock Springs Smith’s | 2531 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY | $5 donation for Primary Children’s
There ya have it, folks. This weekend is sure to EGG-celent. Get out and have some fun, and eat dozens of chocolate bunnies & deviled eggs, because it’s Easter and you can. And most importantly enjoy your day with your friends, family, or whoever you’re spending it with.
Hoppy Easter!