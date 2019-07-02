ANSWERED Local Volunteer Opportunities

Sweetwater County summers are jam-packed with events, fundraisers, activities, projects, concerts, and more…

In other words, everyone can use all the extra help they can get.

Summers in Wyoming fly by – but what better way to spend your time than volunteering to help someone or an organization in need?





Last week, we asked YOU on Facebook, Instagram, and in our newsletter to #TELLUS about any local volunteer opportunities you know about.

Here’s what you said ⬇️

“Young at Heart Community Center is looking for volunteers for meal delivery. This is a great way to give back to our community!” -Kara B.

➡️ Young at Heart Community Center | 307-352-6737 | 2400 Reagan Ave, Rock Springs, WY

“Golden Hour Senior Center need home delivery drivers.” -Dana T.

➡️ Golden Hour Senior Center | 307-875-3223 | 550 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

“Cowboys Against Cancer always welcomes new volunteers. We always need talented people who want to become involved in helping to create decorations for the Annual Benefit and Banquet. We also appreciate individuals who contribute their woodwork, artwork, quilting, or other creative crafts as auction donations.” -George L.

➡️ Cowboys Against Cancer Office | 307-382-9606 | 1893 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY

“Always looking for volunteers at the Sweetwater Speedway!” -Kara B.

➡️ Sweetwater Speedway | 307-272-3361 | Contact them on Facebook here.

“United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s (UWSW) Annual Helping Hands Day in Southwest Wyoming is set for August 24. Projects range from house repairs and yard work for senior citizens and disabled persons to improvement projects for local non-profit groups.



Volunteer teams are needed to complete the projects that have been submitted. Teams can be any size and range in skill level. Once a team picks a project we will then help them coordinate working with the agency or individual and to get the needed supplies.



When a project requires supplies that the agency or individual cannot afford the team can either gather the supplies themselves or, because of local sponsors, can submit a supply request to have needed supplies donated.”

➡️ For more information and to view the submitted projects go to www.swunitedway.org, or contact Shelley Richno at the UWSW office by calling 307-362-5003 or by email at srichno@swunitedway.org.

“Stuff the Bus is looking for volunteers.” -Jess F.

➡️ Stuff the Bus | Contact them on Facebook here.

“Our Office is Looking for Volunteers for the following events: National High School Finals Rodeo (Information Booth) -Various Shifts, Red Desert Round-Up Rodeo (Ticket Sellers and Ticket Takers), Sweetwater County Fair ( Parking and ID/ Beer Banding) Beer Banding volunteers must take TIPS Training and be 21 years or older.” -Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce

➡️ Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce | 307-362-3771 | 1897 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, WY | Ask for Kayla or Tammy!

Thanks for answering, everyone!

Do you know of a volunteer opportunity that’s not listed? Shoot me an email at kaylee@sweetwaternow.com and tell me about it.