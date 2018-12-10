Bailee Cotton Named Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

LARAMIE– Bailee Cotton has been named the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the conference office.

It is the first weekly conference award for Cotton in her career, and the first for a Cowgirl since Liv Roberts won the award four times during the 2016-17 season.

Last week, Cotton, a senior from Denver, Colo., averaged a double-double across two games, scoring 14.5 points per game and pulling down 11.0 rebounds per game to lead Wyoming to a pair of wins over Denver (78-74) and Idaho (64-61).

She shot 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from the field and 69.2 percent (9-of-13) from the free throw line. Throughout the two games, Cotton collected three steals and had a pair of assists.



University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Against Denver, Cotton had her first double-double of the season and the sixth of her career with 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, including a career-high eight offensive rebounds.

She also made a free throw with four seconds left in the game to push Wyoming’s lead to four points, securing the win for the Cowgirls. During the game, she collected the 500th rebound of her career.

Against Idaho, she had 13 points and eight rebounds. Again, she was called upon in crunch time, as she scored a free throw in the final 14 seconds to give Wyoming a three-point lead. Idaho was forced to take a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer that was blocked.

She also played tremendous one-on-one defense, earning a steal on the perimeter against Idaho’s top scorer.

She led Wyoming in both scoring and rebounding throughout the week, and she played in at least 30 minutes in both contests.







Up Next

The Cowgirls return to the hardwood on Thursday, December 20, when they host South Dakota State in the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm.