Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle in Wyoming: Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming hosted by Western

The College partners with UW’s AHC’s Simpson Institute to host an economic discussion.

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College partners with the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s (AHC) Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership to host “Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle in Wyoming” Viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming” Wednesday, October 9 at 6:30PM in Western’s theater.

The discussion will be moderated by former U.S. Ambassador and Wyoming Gov. Mike Sullivan. It will focus on Wyoming’s vision for the future from a socioeconomic standpoint. Panelists include current state legislators Dan Dockstader, of Star Valley, and Tara Nethercott, of Cheyenne; former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal; and author and poet Samuel Western.

“Western Wyoming Community College and the WWC Foundation are pleased to partner with the American Heritage Center to bring ‘Breaking the Booms and Busts Cycles in Wyoming – viewpoints from Southwest Wyoming’ to Rock Springs. We believe this is a major issue for the State and are excited to be able to help facilitate this discussion,” stated David Tate, Director of Community Relations at Western.

For those unable to attend, Wyoming PBS will provide a live stream of the program available at http://wyomingpbs.org.

This event is sponsored by the Alan K. Simpson Institute of Western Politics and Leadership; Western Wyoming Community College; Wyoming PBS; and the Wyoming Humanities Council.

The Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership is a program of the AHC that focuses on the acquisition, preservation and research use of collections from prominent individuals, businesses and organizations that have provided leadership – political, economic, social and cultural – for Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West. For more information, call Leslie Waggener at (307) 766-2557 or email lwaggen2@uwyo.edu.