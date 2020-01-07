Brown Family Foundation Donates $5,000 to YWCA

YWCA of Sweetwater County is excited to announce that it received a $5,000 donation from the Kim and Jody Brown Family Foundation last week.

The YWCA provides services that are specifically targeted to meet the needs of our community with hopes to better people’s lives. These services include early childcare, preschool, advocate services for all forms of violence, violence prevention education, and free financial education classes.

Bowls of Caring began as Bowls of Sharing in 2004 in memory of Kathy Crabtree, an accomplished potter and co-founder of Local Color. Crabtree passed away from complications of Cushing’s syndrome. Her friends and family wanted to do something to honor her memory and so they created pottery bowls and held a soup dinner fundraiser. They donated the money raised to local charities and a regular fundraiser was born. The event continued to grow each year, eventually outgrowing its initial home in the SCM Parish Center. This expansion also led to the creation of “bowl parties” where individuals and groups could paint their own pre-made bowl to bring to the event.

In 2014, the Bowls of Sharing committee decided they could no longer dedicate the time and hours of work it took to produce such an event. YWCA stepped forward and asked to be able to continue this popular and successful fundraiser as an all YWCA event. Bowl parties start in January and will continue through the first week in March with the main event being on March 26 at the events complex.

This is just an example of a coffee mug made during a Bowls of Caring event. Courtesy photo

“Having your own bowl party is part of the fun of the event.” Executive Director Melinda Baas, said. “Once you see your first bowl after it is fired you are hooked. Many of our individuals plan ahead what they want on their bowl. I love seeing all the creativity.”

On behalf of YWCA Board of Directors, employees, and clients, thank you for sponsoring this event that has grown into a Sweetwater County family tradition.

“It is such a joy to see the same families come back to paint with their loved ones each year, and of course we always enjoy meeting new participants as well,” Development Director Kayla Mannikko, said.

For more information please call YWCA at 352-6635.

