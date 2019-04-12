Carol Belen Stevenson (December 16, 1945 – April 11, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Carol Belen Stevenson, 73, of Rock Springs, Wyoming died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on December 16, 1945 in Price, Utah, the daughter of Jesus Lopez and Maria Gonzales.

Mrs. Stevenson attended schools in Price, Utah and was a graduate of the Carbon High School with the class of 1964. She attended the College of Eastern Utah and she later obtained her Cosmetology License.

She married Gary Stevenson in Elko, Nevada in 1971.

Mrs. Stevenson was employed as a cosmetologist for 48 years and her last place of employment was Mane Place Styling Salon where she retired in 2018.

She was involved in the Actor’s Mission as an Executive Producer and volunteer for BOCES.

Her interests included quilting, jewelry beading, sewing and gardening.

Despite always being on the go, her family, especially her grandsons, friends and volunteering were her delight. She was an amazing and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt.

Mrs. Stevenson enjoyed hosting annual Easter decorating parties, where making good memories, fun, laughter and love were always guaranteed and all were welcome. To anyone in need, she was always a helping hand.

She is survived by her husband Gary Stevenson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons, Gerald Stevenson and wife Shannon of Douglas, Wyoming and Gary Beau Stevenson of Salt Lake City, Utah, four daughters, Christina Magagna, Frankie Stevenson, Andrea Braden and husband Scott all of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Michiko Saito of Salt Lake City, Utah, four brothers, Mario Lopez of Sandy, Utah, Victor Lopez of St, George, Utah, Steve Lopez of Salt Lake City, Utah and Diego Lopez of Price, Utah, four sisters Maggie McFadden of Kansas City, Kansas, Mary Zilliox of Lomita, California, Toni Jarvi of Salt Lake City, Utah and Lydia Burrola of Price, Utah, two grandsons Thomas Jay Stevenson and Michael C. Magagna, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Maria Rosario and Maria Elvira, two brothers, Alex Pete Lopez and Joe Lopez and one grandson Steven Stevenson.

The family of Carol Belen Stevenson respectfully requests memorials be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Cremation will take place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com