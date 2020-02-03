Cave Formally Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder

ROCK SPRINGS — Following the weekend to gather more evidence, the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office formally charged Alexander Vincent Ray Cave with attempted second-degree murder stemming from an alleged incident last week in Rock Springs.

Cave, 26, was arrested on Thursday following a reported stabbing in the 900 block of Walnut Street in Rock Springs the previous day. A Rock Springs Police Department report states that the alleged victim, 26-year-old Raphael Magana, was treated and released from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on January 29. Magana told police that Cave was the person who stabbed him.

Cave made an initial appearance in circuit court Friday afternoon, but the County Attorney’s Office requested more time to gather evidence before filing formal charges.

His bond will remain at $250,000 established in his initial hearing, and today Circuit Court Judge Craig Jones set his preliminary hearing date for February 12. At that point, the court will hear evidence to determine whether Cave will be bound over to District Court.