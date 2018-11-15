Cowboys Against Cancer Raises Over $360,000

Turning the Pain of a Family History of Cancer into Motivation to Help Others

For Michael Koons, cancer runs in the family.

“Almost every person in my family for the last three generations has had cancer. It’s pretty bad, and now it’s starting in my generation,” Koons said.

“I have three sisters besides me that have already gotten cancer. Now we’re waiting on the next generation.”

The types of cancer that her family has seen includes, “just about any kind of cancer you can think of,” she said. Breast cancer, thyroid, brain, stomach, melanoma, prostate, and more, her family has seen it all.

Two of her sisters have had breast cancer which resulted in them both having mastectomies. Koons is hoping one of her sister’s cancer doesn’t come back.

However, the other sister’s cancer did come back.

“It has went through every organ in her body. It’s in her bones and in her spine. The doctor said she’s not going to make it. Cancer is getting us all down the line.

“A 17-year-old cousin of mine got a mole on his chin and it killed him. It’s just amazing, the stuff that has gone on in my family,” Koons said.

“This Is Our Purpose”

Koons said that for years, she and her husband attended Cowboys Against Cancer as guests.

“Just watching everything and seeing all these volunteers, my husband and I both just thought this is our purpose, this is what we should do. We’re real passionate about this,” Koons said.

They had already planned on getting involved as volunteers, but their decision was solidified last year when Koons was diagnosed with melanoma.

With no health insurance, Koons did not know how she was going to afford treatments. That’s when her daughter, Amanda DeBernardi, suggested she apply for a Cowboys Against Cancer grant.

“They gave me that grant and I was so thankful for it. I was so blessed. We would have volunteered anyway had we not gotten that grant, but now this is our second year volunteering,” she said.

“I was talking to Margaret (Parry) one day, and I told her, ‘we will always be a part of your tribe, for as long as you need us’,” Koons said.

Koons Collected 115 Donations This Year

This year, Koons collected 115 donations by herself, which was huge for the organization.

“This is really important to us. Until the day I die, I’ll be a part of this,” she said.

Though she still worries about her own future as well as her family’s, she is eternally grateful for the avenue Cowboys Against Cancer has provided to her to help people with their own battles.

“Look at how many people I’ve been able to help because I’ve been a part of this. We’re helping people fight cancer,” she said.

Koons said at the benefit she would be sitting at a table with her sister, husband, and a neighbor, and they’re all cancer survivors.

“All four of us,” she said. “I think that’s pretty special.”