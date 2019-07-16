Dead Winter Carpenters, Kuinka to Headline Pinedale’s Wind River Mountain Fest July 19-21

The 4th Annual Wind River Mountain Festival will feature two full nights of music on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 at American Legion Park in Pinedale.

All music events are FREE and will kick off both nights at 4 p.m. and run until sundown.

Kuinka

Inaiah Lujan

Lonesome Heroes

Friday, July 19 Music Lineup

HEADLINER (6:45 pm): Kuinka (Seattle, WA)

Described by NPR Music as joyous folk pop, Kuinka “laces modern folk and Americana with an electronic jolt, waltzing along the grooved edges of dream-pop synth-pop, and Brooklyn’s mid-aughts guitar-rock revival” (Vanyaland). Their genre-defying music features several different lead singers, four-part harmony, and eclectic instrumentation including cello, banjo, synthesizers, ukulele and electronic percussion.



MIDDLE BILL (5:30 pm): The Lonesome Heroes (Austin, TX)

Austin’s Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group have toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their “Cosmic Americana” roots.



OPENER (4:00 pm): Inaiah Lujan (Pueblo, CO)

Inaiah Lujan is one of Colorado’s most prolific and talented musicians who has fronted national touring indie-rock bands in/PLANES and The Haunted Windchimes.

Them Coulee Boys

Dead Winter Carpenters

The Boom & The Bust

Saturday, July 19 Music Lineup

HEADLINER (6:45 pm): Dead Winter Carpenters (Tahoe, CA)

Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring their heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, they have positioned themselves at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do. The band has shared stages with the likes of Jason Isbell and Greensky Bluegrass.



MIDDLE BILL (5:30 pm): Them Coulee Boys (Eau Claire, WI)

Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll. Guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and a lone kick drum provide the pulse that drives underneath the conversational yet thoughtful lyrics.



OPENER (4:00 pm): The Boom & The Bust (Jackson Hole, WY)

The Boom and the Bust, an alt-country duo based in Pinedale, are story-tellers who delve deep into the roots of the dirty south and untamed west.

Music for the Wind River Mountain Festival is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) as part of the 12th Annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series.

