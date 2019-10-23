District Court to Display Photos of All Past and Present Judges

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Retiring District Court Judge Nena James asked the Sweetwater County Commissioners on Tuesday, October 15 to fund the framing of photos of all the Sweetwater County District Court Judges from 1885 to present to hang in the District Court lobby.

Judge James said pictures of the district court judges used to hang in the lobby of the district court, however, some judges were missing, the frames weren’t of the best quality, and there was no names or information on them.

James said that displaying photos of all the judges will help to preserve history.

“I worked with the Wyoming Supreme Court and the state archives to make sure that we had pictures of all the district court judges who have worked here in Sweetwater County,” Judge James said.

The county maintenance department collected all the photos from storage and Judge James took them to get fixed up, restored, and had copies made. She said it cost just a little over $200 to do so.

Judge James said the total cost to frame, mat, and purchase a metal tag will be about $62 per photo at Sweetwater Trophies and Framing.

Judge James said the total cost will be about $1,300 to $1,400 total. James offered to pay for it herself, however, she was asking whether the county would cover the cost.

The commissioners unanimously approved to fund the framing.