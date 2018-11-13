Dominion Energy Donates Wellness Items to Junior High

ROCK SPRINGS — Dominion Energy made a sizeable contribution to the health and well- being of local students today in Rock Springs.

The 2018 Middle School Wellness Drive took place this morning at Rock Springs Junior High School where Dominion Energy Employees donated 995 Wellness Items the school.

Dominion Energy, sponsored by their We3 group held a Middle School Wellness Drive through the month of October. The donated items consisted of things like combs, brushes, shampoo, soap, socks, etc.