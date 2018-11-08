Donate Canned Food and Get $20 Off Your New Smartphone!

Wyoming Wireless is hosting their annual food drive!
This great event allows customers to help the community and get a great deal at the SAME TIME!
Now through November 17, bring in a canned food item to Wyoming Wireless and you will save $20 instantly off the price of your new smartphone. (Available on new lines & upgrades.)
At the end of the drive all food items will be donated to local food banks.
If you do not need a new phone, but would still like to donate items, Wyoming Wireless will be accepting those donations as well.
Wyoming Wireless is the only Wyoming based Authorized Verizon Retailer and they’re open 7 days a week for your convenience!
Hours
Monday-Friday: 9 am – 6 pm
Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm
Sunday: 12 – 4 pm
Call 307-382-0704.
Visit the Wyoming Wireless website.
