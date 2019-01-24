Family Resource Center Receives $25,000 Grant from Dominion Energy

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater Family Resource Center received a $25,000 grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to support emergency housing and family independence for the residents of Sweetwater County.

With these funds, the Sweetwater Family Resource Center will be able to provide temporary housing, rent, and other supports for our less fortunate friends and neighbors.

This grant is part of Dominion Energy’s $1 Million commitment to “critical community needs” that specifically support increasing food securities; providing access to medicine and medical services; and ensuring housing and shelter.

For more information on assistance provided by the Sweetwater Family Resource Center, contact Dr. Brian Kaumo at 307-362-6549 or sweetwaterfamily@gmail.com.