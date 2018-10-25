Game Preview: Pronghorns Host Playoff Game Against Hulett

FARSON — The postseason has finally arrived for high school football. One of those teams, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns, will seek to continue a perfect season against the Hulett Red Devils Friday afternoon.

Between the two schools, Hulett has only played Farson three times. In each of the previous games, Hulett has come out on top. The last time the two faced off was in 2015 when Hulett won 42-15.

Game Notes

Throughout the season, Farson has been an unstoppable force on the offensive side of the ball. The Pronghorns post nearly 71 points per game, and beat opponents by an average of 51.

Along with Farson’s incredible offensive performances this year, the Pronghorns have been just as consistent on the defensive end of the football field. As a defense Farson only gives up 232 yards of total offense. In seven out of the eight games played, the defense has also recorded at least three turnovers or more.

If Hulett hopes to beat the Pronghorns, it will be a matter of slowing down the Pronghorns’ number one threat, Lain Mitchelson. Mitchelson leads the team with 2,180 yards accompanied with 22 touchdowns. The Senior has torched teams through the air and on the ground. Alongside Mitchelson is Clancy Gines who has also had an outstanding regular season with just under 1,000 yards and 21 touchdowns. The two have been a duo most teams have not been able to stop.

The Red Devils have put a fork in a few teams this season. Hulett finished the regular season with a 4-3 record.

Hulett’s offense is balanced. The Red Devils average 149 yards through the air and 150 on the ground. That statistic converts in terms of how Hulett scores as it is evenly split with two rushing touchdowns and two passing per game.

Perhaps the biggest downside for Hulett has been it’s defense. Opponents have put up an average of 43 points per game on the Red Devils. The Pronghorns have been famous for making big plays in every game this year and could cause headaches for Hulett if they don’t show up defensively.

Both teams will share one thing in common: win, or go home.

Game Info

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Farson. Weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 59 and a low of 33.