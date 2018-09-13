Game Preview: Undefeated Farson-Eden Hits the Road Against Winless Dubois

DUBOIS — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns will travel two hours north to attempt to continue an undefeated win streak against the Dubois Rams.

The Dubois Rams still find themselves without a win due to struggles on both sides of the ball that have left Dubois 0-2.

Standout Pronghorn, Clancy Gines, has said the team has focused on stopping the run this week in practice.

Takeaways could be a game changer for the Pronghorns as they converted on all four turnovers last Friday against Saratoga. Offensively the Rams average three fumbles per game which has put their defense in tough situations and could give the Pronghorns opportunities to jump out ahead.

“We need to stay humble and continue to keep our intensity level extremely high,” Gines said.

Farson’s offense has brought that intensity week in and week out against opponents, often times leaving defenses frustrated trying to find an answer. The Pronghorns average 536 yards of offense, just one yard short of how many Dubois gave up last week against Riverside.

Gines, who has posted 10 touchdowns in two games, poses to be a valuable weapon against the Rams. Gines averaged just over 11 yards each time he touched the ball a week ago.

Lain Mitchelson also put on a show during last week’s homecoming game. The duo of Mitchelson and Gines will be a majority of the Pronghorns offense against the Rams.

“Our goal is to control the game at all times and our coaches do a great job of making adjustments as needed during games,” Gines said.

The Pronghorns will need to keep up their humble attitude and trust their coaches Friday evening in order to improve to 3-0.

Farson will play Dubois at 7 pm at Rams stadium.