Game Preview: Undefeated Pronghorns Face a Tough Meeteetse Team

FARSON — Four games seperate the Farson-Eden Pronghorns from achieving a perfect regular season.

It’s been nothing but flawless performances for the 4-0 Pronghorns who welcome the Meeteetse Longhorns this week at home. As the schedule gets closer to the end, the difficulty of each opponent increases.

Farson will have to play against a Longhorns team which has proven itself worthy of a state championship run. As Pronghorn Lain Mitchelson put it, “This game kind of is the decision maker of the season.”

Game Notes

The Pronghorns are one of the two remaining undefeated teams in six-man football. Averaging 77 points per game, the Pronghorns will match up against a solid Longhorns defense that only gives up nearly 14 points per game.

Meeteetse has played quality football games. Wins over Snake River and Burlington stand as witnesses to the Longhorns talent on the field.

Kirwin Johnson of Meteetse has carried the team and will pose as a threat to the Pronghorns. Johnson is the Longhorns go-to-guy when it comes to scoring as he has 8 touchdowns on the season.

On the flip side, Farson has several of their own standout players. Clancy Gines and Lain Mitchelson lead the team with 23 touchdowns on the season. It’s also worth noting that the Pronghorns have had 13 different players score points in four games.

The Pronghorns have the third ranked offense in six-man football and have been quick to jump out ahead early in games. It will be interesting to see if the Pronghorns can do so against Meeteetse’s defense.

The matchup between two well-rounded teams is sure to be one of the best matchups in the state this weekend.

“We just need to go out there and do what we do best,” Mitchelson said.

Game Info

The Pronghorns and Longhorns will play at 2:00 pm in Farson, Wyoming. Weather for the game is expected to be sunny with a high of 72 and a low of 39.