AFTON — The United State Geological Survey is reporting on its website today that it measured a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Afton.

The recording was made 6.8 miles southwest of Afton, with a depth of about 3 miles shortly after 9:30 this morning.

Officials are trying to determine if today’s quake was the result of a 7.0 magnitude earthquake near Anchorage, AK this morning, according to the USGS.