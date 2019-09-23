Governor Gordon appoints Suzannah Robinson as District Court Judge to the Third Judicial District

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – According to a press release put out by the Governor’s office, Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Suzannah Robinson to be a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District serving Sweetwater County, Wyoming. Robinson fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Nena James.

Ms. Robinson has been a practicing attorney for 11 years in the Third Judicial District and is currently an attorney with Lemich Law Center in Rock Springs. She previously served as Deputy County Attorney for the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office from 2008-2015. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Keene State College and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming, where she graduated Cum Laude.

“This was a difficult choice as all three candidates were talented individuals with the experience and legal background necessary to do the job,” Governor Gordon said. “Ms. Robinson possesses an evenhanded judicial demeanor and I found her to be a strong choice for the Third District bench.”

“Words cannot express how profoundly honored I am to receive the appointment as a District Court Judge for the Third Judicial District. I have been incredibly impressed by all the hard work and time Governor Gordon and the Judicial Nominating Committee put into the selection process,” Robinson said. “I will always strive to live up to their expectations in providing independent, fair and impartial justice in Sweetwater County.”

Judge James’ retirement is effective October 18, 2019.

