Governor Orders Flags at Half Staff for Wamsutter Paramedic

CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Friday, January 24, in honor of Wamsutter paramedic Michael Wilder.

Wilder, of the Wamsutter Ambulance Service, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while working the scene of a fatal car crash on January 11, according to the Wyoming Fire Chiefs’ Association.

A Facebook post from the Wyoming Local Assistance State Team states a memorial service for Wilder will take place on January 25 at 1 pm at the Rawlins High School auditorium.

All emergency service organizations are welcome to attend the procession prior to the memorial services. Please RSVP your participation in the procession to Mike Bournazian at bournazianm@sweet.wy.us