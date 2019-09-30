GRHS Tennis Team Competes at State, Girls Place 5th

GILLETTE– The Green River High School tennis team spent last Thursday through Saturday, September 26 through September 28, in Gillette for the Wyoming High School State Tennis Championship.

The girls totaled up 15.5 points to take fifth place, while the boys took 10th place with 12 points.

Girls Results

For the girls team, Gabrielle Heiser lost her first round of play in the number one singles contest. She then beat Sloane Asay of Powell (6-1, 6-1) in the first round of consolation play. However, she then fell to Allison Hays of Campbell County (6-1, 6-3).

Megan Counts battled her way into the number two singles consolation round final. However, she ultimately fell to Kaitlyn Smedley of Cheyenne Central (4-6, 7-5, 6-2).

Morgan Atkins and Roryanne Ratliff started off strong in number one doubles play with a win over Campbell County (6-2, 6-0). However they then lost two consecutive matches, ending their tournament play.

Sydney Beutel and Alicia Harrison went 4-1 throughout their tournament play to take the number two doubles consolation championship over Cheyenne East (6-4, 2-6, 6-4).

Emmie Archibald and Kaylee Carson followed a similar pattern as Atkins and Ratliff, winning their first round of play in the number three doubles play over Thunder Basin (6-0, 7-5). They then lost their next two matches.

Girls Team Scores

1 Central 45 2 Sheridan 45 3 Cody 42 4 Kelly Walsh 40 5 Green River 15.5 6 Thunder Basin 14.5 7 Campbell County 12 8 East 10 9 Jackson 8.5 10 Laramie 7 11 Torrington 5 12 Powell 4 13 Rock Springs 4 14 South 4 15 Natrona 2.5 16 Rawlins 1

Boys Results

For the boys team, Caeden Grubb lost his first match in number one singles play to Jackson Voight of Thunder Basin (6-4, 6-4). He then beat Nico Woolsey of Rock Springs in the consolation bracket 6-0, 6-0 to keep his tournament play alive. Grubb then lost to Miles Venya of Campbell County.

Connor Friel followed a similar pattern to Grubb, losing his first match of number two singles play, and then winning his second match over Chad Hansen of Rawlins (6-2, 6-0). He then lost his third match to Steven Ashurst (6-1, 6-1).

Eli Potter and John Leininger went 2-2 throughout the weekend to earn a spot in the number one doubles consolation quarter finals. They lost the match to Cheyenne Central 9-7.

Domenick Kunkle and Camden Nelson worked their way into the number two doubles consolation final where they lost to Thunder Basin (3-6, 6-4, 6-2).

Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel went 5-1 in number three doubles to take the consolation championship over Sheridan (6-3, 3-6, 6-1).

Boys Team Scores