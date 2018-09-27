Help For the Hoback: Rocky Mountain Powersports Takes Donations

ROCK SPRINGS– Rocky Mountain Powersports is helping victims of the Roosevelt Fire by sending a busload of donated items to be given out to those affected to the fire.

Currently, people are in need of pet food, personal hygiene products, rakes, shovels, garbage bags, non-perishable foods, water bottles, and VISA cash cards.

Donations can be dropped off at Rocky Mountain Powersports at 511 5th St., Rock Springs, Monday- Friday from 8-6. Saturday from 9-2.

The first busload will be on its way to the Roosevelt Fire victims on Thursday, October 4.