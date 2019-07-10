Help Keep Local Babies Dry at the 4th Annual RSNB Bank Diaper Drive

RSNB Bank is excited to announce the kick off of their 4th Annual Diaper Drive.

Last year RSNB Bank collected over 18,000 diapers and this year the need is even greater!

An average monthly supply of diapers costs approximately $80 to $100.

The only federal assistance program that can be used for diapers has to cover many other expenses, including rent, electric, heat and other basic needs. Little if any money is available to purchase enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy. RSNB Bank has teamed up with United Way to help supply the urgent need for diapers.

All diapers donated will stay within our community and be available for those in need through the Diaper Bank at the Food Bank.

Diaper donations may be dropped off at either location of RSNB Bank. If you would like diapers or donations picked up please call Avis Dunkin @ RSNB Bank (307) 362-8801

Cash donations may be mailed to:

Avis Dunkin, RSNB Bank

P.O. Box 880

Rock Springs, WY 82902

Please help to keep our babies clean, dry and healthy!

