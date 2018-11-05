JayCee Mikesell and Ian Kline Announce Engagement

GREEN RIVER– JayCee Mikesell and Ian Kline would like to announce their engagement.

JayCee is the daughter of Kellee and Jeff Mikesell of Green River. She is a 2011 graduate of Green River High School and a 2015 graduate of the University of Wyoming with a B.S in physiology. She also received an M.S. in neurobiology from Colorado State University and is currently enrolled at the University of Washington School of Medicine pursuing a medical degree.

Ian is the son of Sue and Steve Kline of Cheyenne. He is a 2010 graduate of Cheyenne Central High. He received his B.A in economics from Willamette University in 2014, and his MBA from the University of Kansas in 2016. He is a Buyer for Taco John’s international.

The wedding is planned for June 22, 2019 in Silverthorne, Colorado.

