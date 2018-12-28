Join Bombers for an All-Nighter this New Year’s Eve

Grab a friend and head down to ring in the New Year at Bomber’s Sports Bar‘s All-Night New Year’s Eve Party!

When

Monday, December 31

Where

Bomber’s Sports Bar

Start the New Year off right with:

  • Jello Shots
  • Drink Specials
  • Giveaways
  • and New Year’s Eve Swag!!

See You There!! 👇

