Local High School Football Playoff Scenarios

As the month of October nears to an end, so does the high school football regular season. As the final week of the season nears, multiple teams have be found worthy to enter the postseason. For others, it’s a matter of winning and having a bit of help to keep the season alive.

Below are the current playoff scenarios for several local high school football teams:

Rock Springs Tigers (4A)

Rock Springs has secured a playoff spot but has not yet claimed a specific seed. There is a 75-percent chance that Rock Springs ends up with the sixth seed. However, should they lose and Cheyenne Central lose, the Tigers will claim the seventh or eighth seed depending on the result of the Kelly Walsh game.

Green River Wolves (3A)

A rocky season for the Green River Wolves has come down to a must-win game in order to promise a spot in the 3A playoffs.

The Wolves will travel to Cody to take on the Broncs who face a similar situation. Green River will not only have to win itself, but Evanston will also have to win to guarantee Green River a spot.

If Green River wins and Evanston loses, it will create a three-way tie between Green River, Cody and Evanston. A coin flip will then determine the fate of who sits out and who plays.

A loss will obviously eliminate the Wolves.

Mountain View Buffaloes (2A)

As for the Mountain View Buffaloes, the winner of Friday night’s game against Greybull will determine the first seed. The loser will automatically be deemed as the second seed.

The Buffaloes will either win and host the winner of the Burns and Thermopolis game, or with a loss host Wheatland as the second seed.

Lyman Eagles (2A)

Unfortunately for the Lyman Eagles, no scenario could stamp their ticket into the postseason. Even with a win, the Eagles would be a game short of the last seed.

Pinedale Wranglers (2A)

Pinedale has been on a roller coaster throughout the season. Last week’s win kept the hopes of making the playoffs a possibility.

Unfortunately, the Wranglers don’t have the freedom of choosing their destiny when it comes to the playoffs. A Kemmerer loss would give the Wranglers the fourth seed. On the flip side, should Kemmerer win, Pinedale will be eliminated.

Farson-Eden Pronghorns (Six-Man)

The Pronghorns secured the number one seed in six-man football last week on a game winning touchdown run against the Burlington Huskies. Farson goes into the last game of the regular season with a shiny 7-0 record.

Win or lose, Friday’s game against St. Stephens will have no impact on playoff seeding for the Pronghorns.