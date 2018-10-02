ROCK SPRINGS– The Fire Service Agencies within Sweetwater County Unite- Location matters when it comes to your smoke alarm and having an escape route of your home.

That’s the message behind this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look, Listen, Learn, Be Aware, Fire can happen anywhere” Along with firefighters and safety advocates nationwide, The Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is joining forces with the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) during Fire Prevention Week, October 7-13, to remind local residents about the importance of having smoke detectors and having two ways out on every level of the home, including the basement.

“In a fire, seconds count,” said Clark Allred, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Battalion Chief. “Half of home fire deaths result from fires reported at night between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. when most people are asleep. Home smoke alarms can alert people to a fire before it spreads, giving everyone enough time to get out.”

But then your typical way out of your home may be blocked by fire or smoke and that is why you must have two ways out

According to the latest NFPA research, working smoke alarms cut the chance of dying in a fire in half. Meanwhile, three out of five fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign includes the following messages:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit. Practice your home fire drill twice a year.

Conduct one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home, and practice using different ways out.

Teach children how to escape on their own in case you can’t help them. Make sure the number of your home is clearly marked and easy for the fire department to find.

Close doors behind you as you leave – this may slow the spread of smoke, heat, and fire. Once you get outside, stay outside.

Never go back inside a burning building. Call the fire department from outside the home.

Open House-Saturday, October 6th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm The Sweetwater County Fire District #1 will be hosting a “Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week, Open House” for the residents of Sweetwater County.

The Open House will have apparatus and firefighters from all of the Fire Departments within Sweetwater County along with very Special Guests who will be serving FREE hot dogs and drinks on Saturday, October 6th starting at 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Sweetwater County Events Complex.

Come by and get free information on fire safety, meet your local firefighters and check out all the fire trucks, fire safety trailer and a special Fire Dog Bouncy House for the kids.

This event will kick off the start of Fire Prevention Week and the various Fire Department activities at the local schools and fire stations throughout Sweetwater County, Rock Springs and Green River in support of Fire Prevention Week to promote “Look, Listen, Learn, Be Aware, Fire can happen anywhere” Through these educational, family-oriented activities, residents can learn more about the importance of having a working smoke alarm in every bedroom and knowing two ways out of every level of your home.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities within Sweetwater County, please contact your local Fire Department for more information. To learn more about smoke alarms and “Look, Listen, Learn, Be Aware, Fire can happen anywhere” visit NFPA’s Web site at www.firepreventionweek.org and www.sparky.org/fpw.